John Deere recalls tractor, cites concerns over wheel falling off

John Deere has recalled a compact utility tractor. (Courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re planning on taking your tractor out for some work this week, hold off if you own a John Deere tractor.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall for about 200 units of a John Deere compact utility tractor.

According to the recall, the rear wheel spacer bolts were torqued incorrectly during manufacturing which could cause the wheel to fall off during operation.

The tractor could potentially roll over and injure the operator.

The models recalled will affect the John Deere 4M and 4R compact utility tractor with model numbers 4044M, 4044R, 4052M, 4052R, 4066M, or 4066R.

The model number can be found printed on the hood, located on the front right side of the machine near the engine and begins with 1LV.

The compact utility tractors come in the classic green and yellow color scheme, along with both open operator station and cab configurations.

A John Deere Compact Utility Tractor has been recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (Pictured is an open station model)

A John Deere Compact Utility Tractor has been recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (Pictured is a model with a cab)

The recall continues saying, “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection and repair of the wheel mounting bolts. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.”

So far, the company has not reported any injuries.

Wheel spacer causing concern in the John Deere compact utility tractor recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The affected models were sold nationwide from December 2020 through June 2021 at John Deere dealers.

A full list of serial numbers included in the recall is available here.