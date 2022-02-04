Joe Ingles plans on playing somewhere next season, if not with the Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After suffering a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee on Sunday, Joe Ingles knew his season was over.

But that doesn’t mean his NBA career is finished. Ingles, who has spent the last eight seasons with the Utah Jazz, plans on playing somewhere after he recovers next season.

But for now, he is preparing for surgery in a couple weeks.

“A lot to digest, a lot of conversations,” Ingles said. “I’ve been to doctor after doctor, scan after scan and coming in here for prehab before surgery, it’s been busy. It feels like a couple of months, but its only been four days or whatever its been.”

Ingles has been so durable throughout his NBA career. At one point, he played in 384 consecutive games for the Jazz, so he never expected to be in this situation. Ingles hasn’t had a serious injury since he broke his foot when he was 15.

“Maybe is was my body telling me if I’m not going to take a break myself, it’s going to make me definitely take a break,” he said. “It’s a stupid thing to think, but when you see people get injured you think, I wonder what that feels like and I always wondered.”

Now he knows, and Ingles says it’s not pleasant.

“It didn’t feel good at all, and I don’t wish anyone to do this and to go through what it feels like,” he said. “I’ve been lucky in 16 years to not have anything. I’ve been lucky and I’ll take the punches, and its going to be rough at times.”

As far as the play itself, when his knee gave out during Sunday’s loss at Minnesota, he remembers it well.

“I was going to dunk it, that was the crazy part,” Ingles said. “I watched the clip when I was in the room in Minnesota because I wanted to see. When I went down I first thought I hurt my ankle, and then I thought I dislocated my kneecap, but when they got me in the back it was pretty clear they were worried.”

But Ingles hasn’t been worried, despite all the media reports that his career was now over.

“You thought I was dead, like I would never play again,” he said. “An article in Australia said [my] career is hanging by a thread. I tore my ACL, there’s no thread there, that’s gone.”

But his hope of playing again is not gone. He’s confident he will be back. This is the final season on Ingles’ current contract, and he still could be traded. But he’s planning on playing somewhere next year.

“I’m very confident,” Ingles said. “Each day I go through this, there is no door that I have opened to lead to that, there is zero doubt that I will be able to come back better than I was before.”