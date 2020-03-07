JJ Vallow’s grandparents react to Lori Vallow Daybell’s hearing

REXBURG, IDAHO (ABC4 News) – Following her extradition, the mother of two missing children- was in an Idaho court Friday.

In attendance at Lori Vallow Daybell’s court hearing were the biological grandparents of JJ Vallow. Kay and Larry Woodcock told media that they are not concerned about Lori or her new husband, Chad Daybell’s, outcome.

If she makes bail, the grandparents said they trust in the legal process to help them find Justice. They emphasized that they are focused on finding two missing children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Larry Woodcock said, “I feel like we have a long ways to go. This is a marathon. The race is not a hundred yards. This is a long term project. We all can somewhat remember the Casey Anthony case, parallel that to this.”

The Woodcocks said they will be traveling back to their home in southern Louisiana after Friday’s hearing, but they will be back in Idaho for her next hearing in less than two weeks.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: