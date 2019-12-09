Jingle bell run for a good cause

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The morning cold didn’t stop the jingle bell run from bringing together hundreds of folks getting in the holiday spirit.

Our own Emily Flores emceed the event she was out there getting the kids all fired up.

Participants were invited to wear their favorite holiday costume with 100 percent of fundraising going to the arthritis foundation of Utah.

Folks ran around sugar house park and then went inside where they were welcomed into elf village, with lots of treats and activities for the kids.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: