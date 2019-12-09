Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Jingle bell run for a good cause

News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The morning cold didn’t stop the jingle bell run from bringing together hundreds of folks getting in the holiday spirit.

Our own Emily Flores emceed the event she was out there getting the kids all fired up.

Participants were invited to wear their favorite holiday costume with 100 percent of fundraising going to the arthritis foundation of Utah.

Folks ran around sugar house park and then went inside where they were welcomed into elf village, with lots of treats and activities for the kids.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Ed Smart attends encircle summit kick-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ed Smart attends encircle summit kick-off"

Two snowmobilers rescued after being caught in avalanche

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two snowmobilers rescued after being caught in avalanche"

Snowball Express

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowball Express"

Breaking down the race for governor with Jason Perry of the Hinckley Institute of Politics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breaking down the race for governor with Jason Perry of the Hinckley Institute of Politics"

Sarasota deputy shoots, kills armed man on top of screaming wife

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota deputy shoots, kills armed man on top of screaming wife"
More Video News

Don't Miss