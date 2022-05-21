UTAH (ABC4) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announce a massive recall of Jif brand peanut butter over potential salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) listed the affected peanut butter products by code number, which range from 1274425 and 2140425.

According to J.M. Smucker:

“Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.”

The FDA noted that the latest illness was reported on May 1. Thus far, no deaths have been associated with the outbreak.

Be safe, and check your cabinets for possibly contaminated Jif products.