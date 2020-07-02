Jessica Smart’s inspirational weight loss and infertility journey

Jessica Smart is a keto coach with incredible knowledge of how to experience successful weight loss. After struggling with infertility, she underwent her own amazing transformation of a one-hundred pound weight loss! Now, she’s on a mission to help others who are struggling like she once was. Jessica tells us that what works for her, is now working for many others.

Some of what makes fat loss successful is a low carb lifestyle, intermittent fasting, monthly 60 hour reboot, HIIT workouts, keto suppliments, electrolytes, mindset, and focusing on your “why”.

Jessica is offering one-on-one coaching at $500 off, and Lifetime Access group coaching of one payment of $99 versus $49 monthy.

For more, visit jessicasweightloss.com and at @betterketobyjess