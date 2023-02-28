SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Jersey Mike’s Subs is once again partnering with Make-A-Wish Utah to make a difference in the lives of critically ill children. The sandwich chain is celebrating its 13th Annual Month of Giving this March, with the goal of raising even more money for the local chapter of the national charity.

From now until March 29, customers can visit any of the 37 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations throughout Utah to make a donation to Make-A-Wish Utah. The charity’s mission is to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses, helping to bring them joy and a sense of empowerment during difficult times.

On March 29, Jersey Mike’s will hold its “Day of Giving.” On this day, 100 percent of all sales at participating locations will be donated to Make-A-Wish Utah, including subs, chips, drinks, and catering orders. Every dollar earned that day will go directly to the local chapter, with the aim of granting 60 wishes this year.

Since partnering with Make-A-Wish Utah in 2016, Jersey Mike’s Utah locations have raised over $385,000 for local wishes. This year, the company hopes to set a new record by granting even more wishes and helping to make a difference in the lives of even more children.

Jersey Mike’s Subs invites everyone to come in and enjoy a delicious sub meal on March 29, knowing that their purchase will be helping to make a difference in the lives of critically ill children in Utah.