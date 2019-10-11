JCPenney to hire 150 seasonal associates in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the upcoming holiday season, JCPenney is preparing for crowds of festive shoppers by hiring 150 seasonal associates throughout Salt Lake City.

JCPenny representatives say there will be a variety of store positions at its national hiring day on Tuesday, October 15 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The positions available include cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultants and more.

The retailer says it offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25 percent and flexible holiday scheduling.

During the hiring event, management will hold in-person interviews and make employment offers to qualified candidates on the spot.

The company invites all skill levels and encouraged individuals to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at one of the applicant kiosks prior to attending the event.

JCPenney salon locations across the nation will also host the second annual Salon by InStyle stylist educational event. The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on October 21 at The District JCPenney at 11552 S District Dr. South Jordan, UT 84095.

What others are reading: