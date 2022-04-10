SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are headed to the NBA Playoffs on a winning note.

Juancho Hernangomez had a season-high 22 points and the Utah Jazz clinched the fifth seed in the Western Conference with an 111-80 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in the regular-season finale on Sunday night.

The Jazz (49-23) will face the fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks (52-30) in the opening round of the playoffs. Game 1 is set for Saturday at 11:00 a.m. MT in Dallas. The rest of the best-of-7 series will be announced at a later time.

The Jazz and Mavericks split their season series, with each team winning twice on its home floor.

“They’re formidable,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said about the Mavs. “We have tons of respect for their program. Obviously, Luka is unique, and he’s the kind of player that is capable of putting a team on his back. They’re a very solid team that plays excellent team defense, they’re well-coached, and they’ve got an elite player. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

The outcome of the series may depend on the health of Dallas star guard Luka Doncic, who strained his calf Sunday night against San Antonio. The severity of the injury will not be known until Monday.

Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz, while top scorer Donovan Mitchell sat out of the game with a non-COVID-19 illness. Utah also was without Bojan Bogdanovic, who was resting a left calf injury.

Utah had lost seven of their previous 10 games, and were coming off a 111-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

“I think [Dallas] is a very good basketball team,” Gobert said. “I also think we are a very good basketball team. It’s a great challenge for us.”

The Jazz missed its first 13 three-pointers, and made just 9 of 36 shots from beyond the arc. The Blazers were ahead 19-16 after the opening quarter, but the lead was short-lived.

The Jazz went up 28-23 on Gobert’s dunk, led 52-40 at the half and stretched the margin to as many as 22 points in the third quarter.

Mike Conley finished with 14 points, five assists and three steals.