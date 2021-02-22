Jazz set franchise record with 28 three-pointers in 132-110 win over Charlotte

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – For the first three quarters Monday night against Charlotte, the Utah Jazz did not look like the team with the best record in the NBA.

But they flipped the switch in the fourth, using a 26-2 run, as the Jazz ran away with a 132-110 victory over the Hornets to improve to 25-6 on the season.

The Jazz made a franchise record 28 three-pointers, surpassing the previous record of 26 set on February 5th at Charlotte.

Georges Niang made all seven of his three-point attempts, while Joe Ingles was seven for ten from beyond the arc as the Jazz won for the 21st time in it last 23 games.

Donovan Mitchell had 23 points and eight assists as the Jazz overcame a season-high 23 turnovers.

“The No. 1 team in the league wins a game like that,” Mitchell said. “That’s really where our head is at. That’s where we need to continue to be.”

The Jazz bench players made 19 three-pointers off the bench, the most by any team’s backups in NBA history.

Joe Ingles and Georges Niang led the way with 21 points each, while Jordan Clarkson added 20.

“Their defense was really sinking in,” Niang said. “Joe, Mike, JC were doing a great job of finding me and I was just making shots. Life is a lot easier when you make shots, let me tell you.”

“For [Niang] to have a night like that, not just for him but for us, no hesitation, letting it fly, making plays off the dribble, staying aggressive, sliding his feet on defense,” Mitchell said. “He did it all in all facets of the game, and we’re happy for him. You saw we gave him a water night, but this night is well earned for him.”

Rudy Gobert had 10 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots.

Charlotte gave up 54 total 3-pointers in two games against Utah this season.

Former Jazz all-star Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball scored 21 points apiece to lead the Hornets. Malik Monk added 20. Charlotte (14-16) lost despite scoring 25 points off 21 Utah turnovers.

The Jazz continuously attacked from the perimeter during the first half. They shot 29 3-pointers before halftime — a club record for attempts in a half.

Utah made eight 3s in the first quarter as 72% of its shot attempts came from behind the arc during the period.

Charlotte built its first double-digit lead early in the third when P.J. Washington’s steal and slam capped a 12-1 run that put the Hornets ahead 81-70. Charlotte forced six turnovers during the spurt and scored four baskets off those turnovers, highlighted by 3-pointers on three straight possessions from Ball, Hayward and Washington.

“They made plays and took advantage of the fact that we weren’t as precise as we needed to be on the defensive end,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. “I thought in the second half we cleaned a lot of those things up, a lot of those little things.”

Utah erased the deficit and went back ahead on back-to-back baskets from Clarkson and Niang before the third quarter ended.

The Jazz opened the fourth by scoring baskets on five straight possessions. Consecutive 3-pointers from Mike Conley and Niang punctuated the 26-2 run and gave Utah a 111-92 lead.

Utah made 28 of 55 (50.9%) from three-point range, and 52.9% from the field overall.

Mike Conley scored 15 points in his second game back after missing the previous six with a hamstring injury. Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic each had ten points as seven Jazz players scored in double figures.

The Jazz next host the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m.