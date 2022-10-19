SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Wednesday is the Jazz Home Opener, marking the beginning of a new era for the team. Local businesses near the Vivint Arena say when there’s a Jazz game, they see an influx of fans walking through their doors — and an atmosphere buzzing with excitement and team spirit.

“Everyone is in a good mood, everyone’s excited, ready for the game. It’s a nice way to end the night and it’s been a big help over the years. There’s a lot of games and they really add up for us,” said Matt Caputo, the CEO of Caputo’s Market and Deli.

Caputo noted that in the past, rushes on the night of a Jazz game often brought in about a quarter of their revenue for the day.

“It’s almost like a festival when people are coming in with their Jazz gear on, you know, they’re really excited for the game. It’s a good vibe for sure,” he said.

Dee Brewer, the executive director with the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance, says that they track visitation for the area and out of the top 25 days last year, 76 percent of them were for events at the Vivint Arena, many of those Jazz games.

“The Jazz have a huge impact on the downtown economy. We track visitation for events and the Vivint Arena drives substantial amount of spending and activity in the area,” he said.

He said that their tracking reflects a return to pre-pandemic levels for the social economy, and that Jazz games this season will be an additional positive impact for businesses.

Cameron Jones, a bar manager with Red Rock Brewing Company, said that over the years, he’s noticed that the team’s performance can affect turnout, and he’s wondering how that might look this season with so many new faces on the roster.

“So, this year being a rebuild, we are anticipating the Jazz rushes won’t be as big, but personally, I have a lot of faith in these young guys. I think they’re going to be an exciting team to watch and I think we will have as good as Jazz rushes as we had in the past eight years,” Jones said.

The NBA All-Star game in February is especially expected to bring a large increase in sales for local businesses.

“We’ll see a 30 percent bump in hotel room revenue that week, 25 percent bump in retail shopping that week, a 20 percent bump in bars and restaurants and it’s going to be a very big week for businesses,” said Brewer.



He said that they’re anticipating it will bring in around 100,000 people coming from all parts of the globe.

Jones said that he remembers the last time the NBA All-Star game came to Salt Lake City and filled up the Vivint Arena.

“I think it’s gonna be a big weekend for us. I think it’s gonna have a good draw. I am certain they will definitely sell out the stadium,” he said. “Not just the night of the All-Star game but I think the days leading up to it are going to be very busy. I think it will be good for the economy downtown.”