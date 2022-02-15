Jason Aldean heads to Utah this summer

FILE – In this March 19, 2018, file photo, Jason Aldean poses in Nashville, Tenn. Aldean, Carrie Underwood and Florida Georgia Line are the leading nominees for the CMT Music Awards with four each. Little Big Town, who are nominated for three awards, will host the show, which airs on June 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern on CMT. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Country fans, get your boots on and get ready to jam out to Jason Aldean, coming to Utah this summer!

The multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated country superstar will be performing at USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on July 23, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale starting this Friday, July, 18 at 10 a.m. The “Aldean Army” fan club can purchase tickets starting tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Aldean will be kicking off his “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour” this summer with 34-city tour stops. He’ll be joined by special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.

“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” says Aldean. “We are already thinking about the setlist…there will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it’s all about knowing you belong on the road.”

Aldean will be performing classic hits along with new ones in anticipation of his 10th studio double-album release “Macon, Georgia.”

Aldean is a three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year” with 26 number one hits, 15 billion streams and has sold more than 20 million albums. Seven of Aldean’s previous studio albums have been certified platinum and beyond and he currently holds the title for the most Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart since his chart debut in 2005.

To check out more about the tour and to purchase tickets, click here.