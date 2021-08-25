Jaren Hall named BYU’s starting quarterback

Baylor Romney is the backup, with Jacob Conover named the third-string QB

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Jaren Hall has been named the BYU starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

Hall beat out Baylor Romney and Jacob Conover for the starting job. Romney was named the backup, while Conover will be the third string quarterback to start the season.

“It feels good,” Hall said. “The work now really begins. Now the focus is all on Arizona. For me, it is exciting and I am just looking forward to getting out there and doing the best I can.”

“Jaren Hall had a great camp,” offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said. “Jaren deserves this opportunity. This isn’t my decision. This was decided on the field by their play.”

“He was making plays consistently,” head coach Kalani Sitake said. “This was decided on the field.”

Hall missed the entire 2020 season with an injury, but he started two games in 2019 when Zach Wilson suffered a thumb injury.

Hall completed 27 of 39 passes for 352 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 137 yards and three touchdowns in those two starts against South Florida and Utah State.

However, Hall left both games early with injuries. He suffered a concussion the Aggies, ending his season, and hasn’t played in a game since.

“Personally, I think those injuries were fluky things,” Roderick said. “I don’t think he is injury prone.”

Hall was the first African-American to start at quarterback in BYU history. He now replaces Zach Wilson, who was taken with the #2 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

“I don’t feel the weight [of being BYU’s quarterback],” Hall said. “It’s more excitement.”

Hall, who also played on the BYU baseball team until this past season, will make his third career start September 4th against Arizona at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“Jaren had the fewest turnovers in camp and the most explosive plays.,” Rodericks said.

Hall passed for 5,109 and 52 touchdowns at Maple Mountain High School.