‘Jam On It’ basketball tournament suspended due to confirmed case of COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Health Department has suspended the Jam On It basketball tournament at Mountain America Expo Center due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Health Department says the suspension will be in place until they can complete a thorough epidemiologic investigation into who might have been exposed.

While local health departments don’t have the authority to approve or deny events that meet the state’s guidelines, they say there is now a confirmed exposure risk that needs to be determined before the tournament series resumes.

This will help them decided who can safely play and who needs to quarantine to watch for symptoms.