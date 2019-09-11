Jackknifed semi closes I-215 off-ramp

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- The off-ramp from Interstate 215 to 2100 North is closed after a semi jackknifed across the road.
It happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers say the driver was not injured.
The off-ramp will likely be closed past noon as crews work to remove the semi.
