(ABC4) – In honor of Jackie Robinson Day and the 75th anniversary of his major league debut, an auction is being held in his honor.

Some of the major items include a 1951 Brooklyn Dodgers home jersey that Robinson wore. The bat Robinson used during the 1949 All-Star Game, as well as The National Baseball Hall of Fame plaque that was presented to Robinson during his induction.

The auction is running until April 30 and major bids have already been placed. Currently the highest bid for Jackie Robinson’s jersey is at 2.4 million dollars. Robinson’s bat has a bid of 270 thousand and his plaque currently has a bid of 100 thousand.

The auction is taking place online on the Ken Goldin auctions website. Golden regularly handles sales of trading cards and other memorabilia and is set to be featured on a new Netflix show produced by Peyton Manning to talk about his collections.

“There are very few people who have altered the course of history the way Jackie Robinson did,” said Goldin Executive Chairman and Founder Ken Goldin. “Jackie not only broke the color barrier and forever changed baseball, but he broke down racial barriers that for too long segregated American society. His courage and strength in the face of ignorance are a continued inspiration and handling the sale of these items – the tools that he used to change the world – is a true honor.”