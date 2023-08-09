A semi-truck jack-knifed on northbound I-15 in American Fork after striking the back of Dodge Journey. (Image courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A semi-truck jack-knifed along I-15 in American Fork, closing four of five lanes, delaying traffic early Wednesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said the crash happened on northbound I-15 at about 8:45 a.m. near mile marker 276. Roden said the semi-truck clipped the back end of a Dodge Journey, causing its two trailers to block the interstate.

Roden said the Dodge Journey was driving on a spare tire that had started to fail. The Dodge began to slow down and was “possibly trying to move to the right,” when it was clipped by the semi-truck.

The cab of the semi-truck crashed into the left emergency lane while the first trailer stretched across the HOV lane and the next three lanes. The semi’s second trailer blocked the fourth lane, leaving only the fifth lane on the interstate open.

Sgt. Roden said luckily there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

The northbound lanes of I-15 in American Fork are expected to be closed for several hours as crews clean up the wreckage. Sand that was being carried in the semi-truck’s trailers also spilled onto the freeway that crews are working to clean.

Sgt. Roden said I-15 will be down to a single lane until about noon.