Ivins man sentenced after murdering wife who tried to leave him

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – After weeks of anticipation Utah residents can finally rest easy, as the Ivins man found guilty last month of his wife’s murder has been sentenced to prison.

The incident occurred on May 21 of 2021 when Steven Timothy Smith, 59, shot Shawntell Smith, 49, after she allegedly said she was leaving their marriage.

Two of the couple’s children rushed in to try to control the situation but were too late.

When police officials arrived on scene they pronounced Mrs. Smith dead as a result of multiple bullet wounds.

Smith allegedly refused his Miranda Rights and told officers he had been angry with his wife and that he left his home to withdraw a large sum of money after she told him she was leaving him. Smith allegedly went back home and made anyone who was not family leave the residence.

Shortly after the crime was executed Smith was booked into the Washington County Jail and remained there throughout his trial.

As of Jan. 20, Judge Jeffery Wilcox sentenced Smith to 15 years to life in Utah State Prison, emphasizing the life sentence to the Board of Pardons.