‘It’s not funny’: Teen taken into custody following social media threat

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 17-year-old is in police custody Wednesday after police said the teen posted a threat on social media.

Springville Police Department said the teen took a Snapchat video outside of the department building with the caption: [Expletive the system *two gun emojis* Finna bomb this place soon *angry face emoji*”

In a post on Facebook, Springville PD said, “If you post a threat like this on SM, we will arrest you, and we will charge with Making a terroristic threat, which just happens to be a felony.”  

The department continued with a plea to parents.

“Parents, please, please educate your children on this. Joke or not, it’s not funny and we WILL find you.”

It’s not clear yet if formal charges will be filed against the teenager.

