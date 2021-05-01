It’s National Smart 911 Day, facts to know

(ABC4) – Law enforcement across the Beehive State are asking communities two questions: who are you going to call when faced with an incident? and do you know when to do so?

According to the Logan Cache Police Department, when dealing with an incident that involves immediate danger that is when you should dial 911.

“It’s so important to be educated on the Do’s and Don’ts of calling 9-1-1,” they add.

Officials say that for a majority of people, some are aware that they should call 911 in an emergency, but they are less aware of the circumstances in which they should not call 911.

According to National Emergency Number Association, when people dial 911, some of their requests do not involve true emergencies, which then overload the 911 system with non-emergency calls.

Here are some guidelines you can follow when preparing to put safety first courtesy of the Logan Cache Police Department.

9-1-1 is the vital link between the public and the first responders. Don’t call 9-1-1 for jokes or prank calls. Teach your children how to call 9-1-1. If you do call 9-1-1, even by mistake, do not hang up on the phone. When calling 9-1-1 do your best to stay calm and answer all questions. Know the location of the emergency.

Now given the guidelines, here are three very important tips for calling 9-1-1 according to National Emergency Number Association.

Read the room

When it comes to dialing 9-1-1, it is important to read the room. Ask yourself in the given situation, are you in a scenario where you or a person is hurt or in danger? Do you need the police, fire or ambulance?

According to NENA, since 9-1-1 is for emergencies only, it helps to understand when to call and when not to call. An emergency is any serious situation where a law enforcement officer, fire fighter, or emergency medical help is needed right away. If you are unsure of whether your situation is an emergency, go ahead and call 9-1-1. The 9-1-1 call taker can determine if you need emergency assistance and can route you to the correct location.

Be observant

According to officials, emergency dispatchers are trained to get the most important information as quickly as possible to get help on the way to an emergency situation. When placed in a situation that is uncomfortable allow the call taker to ask you all the questions they need in order to get help there in the timeliest manner before you hang up or leave the phone.

If you happen to call by accident, stay on the line until you can tell the call taker that you called by accident and there is no emergency.

NENA shares that when you follow through, this saves the call taker from having to call you back and confirm there is no emergency or possibly sending police with lights and sirens to check your address for an emergency.

Be prepared

According to NENA, when placed in an emergency situation it is important to be aware of all the devices you own and the address of your location. Officials say that it is essential to educate everyone about the phone system in your home as well as your cell phone, this includes children. Children may need to use the devices in an emergency and will need to know how to operate them.

In case a child is placed in a emergency, it is vital for them to physically able to reach at least one phone in your home. When calling 9-1-1 your child also needs to know their name, parent’s name, telephone number, and most importantly their address. Tell them to answer all the call takers questions and to stay on the phone until instructed to hang up.