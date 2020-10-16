It’s Feral Cat Day, the beneficial role the cats play in our communities

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Feral cats we’ve all seen them, free-roaming, strays. They live and thrive outdoors, rather than indoors as pets.

Now, they’re being called community cats because of the important role they play in our neighborhoods by keeping the rodent problems at bay. The cats can be 24/7 rodent patrol.

And a lot of people help take care of the community cats.

For the next week, in honor of Feral Cat Day, Best Friends Animal Society focuses on how people can help their community cats.

Rather than taking community cats to the shelter, there is a program called Trap/Neuter/Return or TNR. With TNR, cats are humanely trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and then returned to the outdoor location where they live.

The TNR program helps prevent unwanted litters, prevents mating behavior, (howling, fighting, or spraying). Improves the health of outdoor cats, and also reduces the number of cats killed in shelters.

Feral release

Some cats become working cats, and a working cat is one who keeps the rodent population down. According to the release sent to ABC4 News by the Best Friends Animal Society, “An example of a working cat adopted from Best Friends is Mr. Zwickel, who lives at SaltFire Brewing Co. where the staff and customers adore him. Mr. Zwickel helps his friends at the brewery by not only giving great customer service, but he also does a good job of keeping the mice out of the grain”

Best Friends Animal Society is doing their dry cat food drive for there Best Friends Pet Food Pantry program, which helps community cat caregivers feed the colonies of cats in their care each day. The program also helps people who are struggling to feed their pets during the pandemic.

Donations are greatly appreciated and can be shipped directly to Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Sugar House, or they can be dropped off in donation bins, 2005 S. 1100 E., SLC, UT 84106.