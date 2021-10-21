It’s candy time!: Check out these trunk-or-treating events along the Wasatch Front

Plastic pumpkin Halloween lanterns are displayed at a restaurant inside a shopping mall in Beijing on October 25, 2018. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4)- It’s that time of the year again to gorge on all the candy you can possibly handle. Traditionally, people dress up and go trick or treating, marching from one house to the next, just to end up with the neighborhood dog chasing after them. Then you run and trip over your costume and there goes your Halloween.

Or worse yet, no one will be home and you and your friends will end up leaving the front porch empty-handed.

You could save yourself the embarrassment of all that and go to one of the many trunk or treat events taking place along the Wasatch Front from now through the end of October.

Check out the free events below that will help satisfy you and your family’s craving for Halloween candy:

1st Annual Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 23 from 4:00 pm to 8:00pm

Adventure Marine and Powersports

2785 Industrial Drive

Ogden, UT 84401

(INFO)

Draper Trunk or Treat 2021: Saturday, Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 pm

AMYS Martial Arts

117 East 13800 South

Draper, UT 84020

(INFO)

Trunk-or-Treat/Bazaar: Saturday Oct. 23 at 11 a.m.

We Witches 3

9068 West Magna Main Street

Magna, UT 84044

(INFO)

UFAN Non-Food Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat Saturday Oct 23 2021 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Intermountain Medical Center

5171 Cottonwood St, #630

Murray, UT 84107

(INFO)

Community Trunk or Treat! Monday Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Paradigm Schools

11577 South 3600 West

South Jordan, UT

(INFO)

For more trunk or treat events, follow this link.