SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A nonprofit musical showcasing many African Americans’ journey from slavery to freedom is coming to Utah.

The musical, called “God’s Trying To Tell You Something,” features stories of people like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

Delilah Rashell, a director and producer, wrote the play in 1990. At that time, the play was performed with a volunteer crew made up of 30 people.

Since then, the show has reportedly been to almost 40 states and performed in front of 1.5 million people.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s big energy,” original cast member Michael Johnson said. “From the start to the finish, we don’t get up, we don’t let up.”

According to cast members, it’s an emotional musical that has something for everyone.

Johnson said in the musical there are times to laugh, cry, sing along, and dance. According to him, it’s a multicultural, joyous occasion.

“It’s just so edifying and everyone should come out,” he said.

Cast members said the second act is more lighthearted than the first, featuring famous entertainers like Whitney Houston, Marvin Gaye, and Michael Jackson.

The performance is set to premiere on August 5, 2023, at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City.