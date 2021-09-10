It’s all Greek! Greek Festival returns this weekend in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Opa! If you’re looking to delight in the sights, sounds, and tastes of the Mediterranean, head on down to Salt Lake City this weekend.

At the 45th Annual Salt Lake City Greek Festival, guests can enjoy classic dishes, music, and entertainment, all done in a Greek fashion.

The festival takes place this weekend from September 10 to 12 at Holy Trinity Cathedral.

After canceling its annual run in 2020 due to the pandemic, the festival is now back in action and ready to welcome guests to its festivities.

“We are excited to celebrate our culture and heritage with Utah and the surrounding states, and look forward to sharing our Greek hospitality with everyone,” says Parish Council President George Karahalios.

Visitors can enjoy traditional Greek dishes, delicacies, pastries, and live dancers.

Both the Holy Trinity Cathedral and the Hellenic Cultural Museum will be open for tours during the event.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Find the full event information here.