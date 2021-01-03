‘It’s all an act, unprecedented’: More GOP senators to oppose certification of presidential election results Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Senator Mitt Romney shares Saturday to reject the presidential election results is “nonsense.”

Romney released a statement Saturday evening in response to several GOP senators planning to oppose the certification of presidential election results.

So far, 11 Republican senators including some soon-to-be senators say they will deny the certification of the presidential election results.

So, come Wednesday let the politicking begin.

Tim Chambless, a political science professor at the University of Utah, tells ABC4 this is all an act and is unprecedented.

“It’s historic, but the basis of all U.S. law is the Constitution,” says Chambless.

This 11-person group is led by Ted Cruz.

Cruz, in his statement found here, cited allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election.

The Department of Justice has said it did not find any evidence of widespread fraud in the election.

Republicans control the Senate and Democrats control the House and Joe Biden had more than 70 electoral votes than current president Donald Trump.

Locally, Burgess Owens tells ABC4 he, quote, “intends to vote no on states with practices in question.”

ABC 4 reached out to Sen. Mike Lee along with Congressmen John Curtis and Robert Bishop. We did not hear back.

Romney released a lengthy statement that reads in part quote, “The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic. The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it. More Americans participated in this election than ever before, and they made their choice. President Trump’s lawyers made their case before scores of courts; in every instance, they failed. The Justice Department found no evidence of irregularity sufficient to overturn the election.”

Chambless says this a great learning experience for our country.

“For lawmakers to reject the presidential election results is unprecedented, but it has happened a couple of times on a smaller scale throughout history,” he adds.”This is a tremendous civics lesson…If I had to predict, I would predict this is going to hurt the Republican party. It’s going to hurt the Republican party because it is deviating from its tradition of respecting the U.S. Constitution, the basis of all U.S. law, and respecting states’ rights.”

Washington will be busy this week with the 116th Senate meeting for the first time and the 117th House meeting as well.

At 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, the House will convene for the Joint Session of Congress to count the electoral ballots for the President and Vice-President of the United States.