Is your teenager getting enough sleep?

UTAH (ABC4) – All humans have primary needs. Among those is sleep. A good night’s rest is essential for anyone to lead a productive life.

Recently, kids around America have been experiencing rising rates of depressive symptoms, suicidal ideation, and other mental health disorders due to a lack of sleep. The U.S. Surgeon General has released a study on youth mental health, and the findings prove that teens throughout the nation are suffering from mental exhaustion.

According to the CDC, teenagers should sleep between eight to ten hours a night. However, the study shows that from 2007 to 2013 only one-third of teens reported getting at least eight hours a night. That number began to fall rapidly by 2015, with only 22.1% of teens meeting the eight-hour threshold by 2019.

As suggested by the study, a likely contributing factor to teens’ lack of sleep is a rise in device usage. In 2007 – the same year the iPhone launched – 24.9% of teens were spending more than three hours on their phone or computer in a given day. By 2019, that figure had risen to 46.1%.

Utah teens seem to fit the sleep patterns of the rest of the nation.

In the Beehive state, 23.8% of teens get eight hours of sleep, compared to 22.1% of teens nationally. Utah has proven to have healthier technology usage habits than the rest of America. Just 34.9% of Utah teens spend more than three hours a day on devices, compared to a national average of 46.1%.

To view the full study, click here.