Is this ring yours?

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Davis County Sheriff’s Office wants to get a wedding ring back to its rightful owner.

“It’s somebody’s wedding ring we’ve had for several years, said DCSO’s Evidence Technician Kelsy Porter.

Three people tried to get this wedding ring back to its rightful owner over the years, but time is running out on this bright diamond.

“If they don’t claim it, it goes back to the person that found it. So we have to do due diligence to make sure, at least try to get it back to its owner,” said Porter.

Back in 2013, a woman found the wedding ring on the road near 1700 West and 200 North in West Point. She put an ad in the classifieds looking for the owner and got no response.

So she took it to Clearfield Police who sent it to Davis County Sheriff’s Office where detectives looked into it.

Porter said, “They couldn’t find anything that remotely matched it. So he booked it into evidence and it’s been with me ever since.”

Wedding Ring Found in 2013

For the last six years, the ring sat right on a top shelf in the evidence room. Porter hoped the original owner would someday come back and get it.

Deputies say they won’t give the ring to just anyone.

“To claim the ring, you have to be able to identify it, so you are going to have to be able to give me something to prove that it is yours,” said Porter.

Deputies say you’ll need to know the inscription and size of the ring or have a photo clearly showing yourself with it on.

“Hopefully, it goes back to its owner,” Porter said. “That would be awesome.”

If the wedding ring is yours or you know someone missing one from 2013, you’re asked to visit the Davis County Sheriff’s Office during business hours.

