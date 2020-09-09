Is the city responsible for your downed tree or are you?

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Tuesday’s Utah windstorm damaged a lot of trees leaving many residents wondering if it is their responsibility or the city’s for clean up.

For the most part, street trees, those planted on a park strip between the sidewalk and the street, belong to the city. If there is no park strip, trees in the property owner’s front yard or near the sidewalk might still be considered street trees.

A “street tree” is a tree planted by or for the city that belongs in the street right-of-way, which is the area that includes the sidewalk, street, and some property along the street.

If the tree was not in the right-of-way or park strip, the damage is most likely the responsibility of the homeowner who will then need to contact their insurance company to file a claim.

For those who are renters, you will want to notify your landlord or property owner, as it is ultimately up to them for repairs.

It is important to note that sidewalk damage and utility replacement are the responsibility of the property owner.

The near hurricane-like winds that hit Utah late Monday night and early Tuesday morning pummelled cities from Logan to Utah County and downed power lines and completely uprooted trees in almost every neighborhood in its path.

Homeowners are encouraged to contact their individual city forestry department for more information.

Centerville City opened a “trees only” dump site at Community Park 1350 North 400 West on the west side from Frontage Road in the parking lot starting at the north end.

For Salt Lake City residents, there is an interactive map on Salt Lake City’s Urban Forestry Division website as well to help identify their city-owned trees.

The forestry division for SLC is accepting reports of downed trees here for any city-owned trees damaged in the windstorms.