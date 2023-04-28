SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Peter Pan & Wendy soar to Disney + with another live-action remake, but will you and your family be “hooked” or will it “Never-land”? Here to tell us his thoughts is Film Critic Patrick Beatty
Peter Pan & Wendy
Where to Watch: Disney +
Directed By:
David Lowery
Written By:
David Lowery, Toby Halbrooks, J.M. Barrie
Starring:
Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Jude Law, Joshua Pickering
Genre:
Action, Adventure, Comedy
Rated PG
All media courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures
See It or Skip It: See It
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Where to Watch: Theaters
Directed By:
Kelly Fremon Craig
Written By:
Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume
Starring:
Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates
Genre:
Comedy, Drama
Rated PG-13
All media courtesy of Lionsgate
See It or Skip It: See It
Polite Society
Where to Watch: Theaters
Directed By:
Nida Manzoor
Written By:
Nida Manzoor
Starring:
Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Renu Brindle
Genre:
Action, Comedy
Rated PG-13
All media courtesy of Focus Features
See It or Skip It: See It
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Where to Watch: Theaters
Directed By:
Richard Marquand
Written By:
Lawrence Kasdan, George Lucas
Starring:
Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher
Genre:
Action, Adventure, Comedy