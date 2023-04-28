SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Peter Pan & Wendy soar to Disney + with another live-action remake, but will you and your family be “hooked” or will it “Never-land”? Here to tell us his thoughts is Film Critic Patrick Beatty

Peter Pan & Wendy

Where to Watch: Disney +

Directed By: 

David Lowery

Written By: 

David Lowery, Toby Halbrooks, J.M. Barrie

Starring:

Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Jude Law, Joshua Pickering

Genre:

Action, Adventure, Comedy

Rated PG
All media courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures

See It or Skip It: See It

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Where to Watch: Theaters

Directed By: 

Kelly Fremon Craig

Written By: 

Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume

Starring:

Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates

Genre:

Comedy, Drama

Rated PG-13 
All media courtesy of Lionsgate

See It or Skip It: See It

Polite Society

Where to Watch: Theaters

Directed By: 

Nida Manzoor

Written By: 

Nida Manzoor

Starring:

Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Renu Brindle

Genre:

Action, Comedy

Rated PG-13 
All media courtesy of Focus Features

See It or Skip It: See It

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Where to Watch: Theaters

Directed By: 

Richard Marquand

Written By: 

Lawrence Kasdan, George Lucas

Starring:

Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher

Genre:

Action, Adventure, Comedy

Rated PG-13 
All media courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures

See It or Skip It: See It