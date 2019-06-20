Is lemonade legal in your state?

News

by: KRON

Posted: / Updated:

MGN ONLINE

Just weeks ago, lemonade stands were legalized in Colorado and Texas. 

Lemonade mix company Country Time wants to take that a step further and do the same thing nationwide. 

Country Time says right now only 14 states currently allow unpermitted lemonade stands – a common way for kids to make money in the summer. 

Without a permit, they can be fined and shut down. 

The company helps cover any fees they may get for not having a permit, but now they’re also encouraging political activism. 

Its website has been updated to show lemonade entrepreneurs exactly where they’re allowed to legally sell. 

They’re also encouraging kids and parents to reach out to state representatives and even offering yard signs to rally for the cause. 

They’ve created the website CountryTimeLegalade.com.

What others are clicking on:

What hazardous materials are shipped along Utah railroads?

Board of Education moves forward with new RISE administrator

Pro-life advocates rally to end elective abortion in Utah

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS