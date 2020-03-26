Is it normal to feel so many aftershocks after the initial earthquake?

Utah (ABC4 News) – On Wednesday, March 18, 2020 a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Utah with an epicenter located 3 miles north of Magna hit Utah just after 7 a.m.

Since the initial earthquake, the state has experienced hundreds of aftershocks. According to Utah Emergency Management, these commonly felt aftershocks are expected.

Here's the Shakemap, that estimates how the 3.3 magnitude quake we just had was perceived or felt.



We're often interested in magnitude, but intensity tells more of the story. For this quake, intensity was a II-IV, or "light" near the epicenter and "weak" farther away. pic.twitter.com/mN9pASTo4N — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 26, 2020

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.24 magnitude aftershock occurred on Thursday at 10:12 a.m. and a 3.0 aftershock occurred shortly after at 10:21 a.m. near Salt Lake City. Many are asking when these aftershocks will officially stop.

Utah Emergency Management said “Eventually, they will stop. But we are still only days away from the original 5.7 quake.”

Below is the map from USGS of Thursday’s aftershocks, which hit near Salt Lake City.

According to UUSS, Thursday morning’s aftershock happened at a slightly different location from previous aftershocks.

UUSS officials say the Thursday earthquakes might feel slightly different than the quakes you felt earlier in the week, which is normal, according to officials.

The aftershocks are part of the ongoing Magna sequence.

This morning’s aftershocks are occurring in a slightly different location from most of the previous aftershocks. Today's quakes are located about 2-3 miles farther east and are about 2-3 miles shallower. They are very near the airport. The difference in location causes a 1/3 — UUSS (@UUSSquake) March 26, 2020

