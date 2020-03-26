Utah (ABC4 News) – On Wednesday, March 18, 2020 a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Utah with an epicenter located 3 miles north of Magna hit Utah just after 7 a.m.
Since the initial earthquake, the state has experienced hundreds of aftershocks. According to Utah Emergency Management, these commonly felt aftershocks are expected.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.24 magnitude aftershock occurred on Thursday at 10:12 a.m. and a 3.0 aftershock occurred shortly after at 10:21 a.m. near Salt Lake City. Many are asking when these aftershocks will officially stop.
Utah Emergency Management said “Eventually, they will stop. But we are still only days away from the original 5.7 quake.”
Related: 2 earthquakes rattle West Texas; largest is magnitude 5.0
Below is the map from USGS of Thursday’s aftershocks, which hit near Salt Lake City.
According to UUSS, Thursday morning’s aftershock happened at a slightly different location from previous aftershocks.
UUSS officials say the Thursday earthquakes might feel slightly different than the quakes you felt earlier in the week, which is normal, according to officials.
The aftershocks are part of the ongoing Magna sequence.
Latest Posts:
- Rocky Mountain Power modifies service at recreation areas in Utah and Idaho
- COVID-19 has been hard on truckers; here’s how Utah organizations are helping
- Is it normal to feel so many aftershocks after the initial earthquake?
- Utah dentist uses downtime to 3D print medical masks
- DWR cancels additional public events, closes more facilities