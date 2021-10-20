Is Facebook getting a new name?

(ABC4) – Facebook might be getting a new name as the company looks to rebrand itself, following a series of lawsuits, while also shifting its focus on building a “metaverse”.

As a company that seems to always find itself in the middle of a lawsuit, the name change may not be the worst idea.

The rebranding might be an effort to repair Facebook’s reputation following a wave of misinformation allegations, lawsuits alleging that the company refused to hire U.S. workers, and a whistleblower saying that the company puts profits over the wellbeing of people as well as promotes division.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to discuss the name change at the company’s annual Connect conference on Oct. 28 according to The Verge citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company recently announced its two-year $50 million investment in global research and program partners to ensure responsible development of its metaverse.

You’re probably wondering what a metaverse is.

Facebook describes a metaverse as “a set of virtual spaces where you can create and explore with other people who aren’t in the same physical space as you. You’ll be able to hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create, and more. It’s not necessarily about spending more time online — it’s about making the time you do spend online more meaningful,” in a statement.

In layman’s terms; augmented reality.

Imagine yourself in a virtual space where you can go shopping with friends, go to work, and shop with people who aren’t in the same physical space as you.

This is exactly what Facebook claims to be building. The company says it won’t be available for another 10-15 years, however.

With Facebook yearning to be more than just a social media network, the name change may be necessary for what they have in store for the future.