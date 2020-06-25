Is carrying a concealed weapon and wearing a mask a crime in Utah?

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
concealed_carry.png

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As state leaders continue their request that people wear masks in public, rumors started to spread about whether you can wear a mask while also carrying a concealed weapon.

The Department of Public Safety took to social media to dispel any rumors regarding individuals who were under the impression that it was a crime to wear a mask and carry a concealed weapon, saying there is no law that would prohibit the two of these being done at the same time.

Additional comments under the post indicated it was a federal crime, however, after checking with the Utah Department of Justice, they said it is not a federal crime either as concealed carry laws are only under the jurisdiction of the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story