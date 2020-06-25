Is carrying a concealed weapon and wearing a mask a crime in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As state leaders continue their request that people wear masks in public, rumors started to spread about whether you can wear a mask while also carrying a concealed weapon.

The Department of Public Safety took to social media to dispel any rumors regarding individuals who were under the impression that it was a crime to wear a mask and carry a concealed weapon, saying there is no law that would prohibit the two of these being done at the same time.

Additional comments under the post indicated it was a federal crime, however, after checking with the Utah Department of Justice, they said it is not a federal crime either as concealed carry laws are only under the jurisdiction of the state.