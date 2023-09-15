SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Will the new murder mystery from Kenneth Brannagh hit for fans ready to dive into the Halloween movie season? Film critic Patrick Beatty is here to tell you if it’s worth your time or if there’s something else worth watching!

NOTE: This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the entertainment reviewed here wouldn’t exist.

Where to Watch: Theaters Directed By: Kenneth Branagh Written By: Michael Green, Agatha Christie Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey Genre: Crime, Drama, Horror Rated PG-13 All media courtesy of 20th Century Studios

See It or Skip It? See It

Where to Watch: Hulu Directed By: Bryan Rowland Written By: George Dewey, Dan Donovan, Kelly Girth, Maxine Hughes, Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, Wrexham A.F.C. Genre: Documentary Rated TV-MA All media courtesy of FX

See It or Skip It? See It!

Make sure you visit me at FanX this weekend where I’ll be interviewing the celebrities below!