IRS opens Saturday centers to help file taxes this year

UTAH (ABC4) – For those who have received their tax returns, filing taxes can be a daunting experience.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is hoping to ease any difficulties by opening Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) on weekends.

The centers will be open nationwide on select dates during this tax season, typically from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dates include Feb.12, March 12, April 9 and May 14.

The Utah location address is: 178 S Rio Grande St. Salt Lake City, UT 84101

No appointments are required for assistance at these centers.

Folks desiring assistance should be prepared with:

A current government-issued photo identification,

Social Security cards for members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable)

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents.

A current mailing address,

An email address

Bank account information to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit

“The IRS continues to do everything we can to help people during this unprecedented period,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Opening these assistance centers for special Saturday hours is designed to provide yet another way for people to get the help they need. We encourage people to review the details on these special Saturday hours so we can help serve them. I’m also extremely grateful to our employees who have stepped up to provide this special assistance.”

Services provided at these weekend centers include:

Questions about a tax bill or an IRS audit

Help resolving a tax problem

Reconciling advance Child Tax Credit payments

Any other issues you may have questions about

A Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Center (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly location will offer free tax help to qualified individuals who need assistance preparing tax returns.

Qualified individuals include:

People who earn $58,000 or less

Persons with disabilities

Limited English-speaking taxpayers

People who need to pay their federal taxes with cash can click here for information on various payment options.

To see a list of all Saturday locations open, click here.