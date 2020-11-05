‘Irreplaceable’: Millcreek couple in search of lost, custom made engagement ring

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A couple in Millcreek lost an engament ring Tuesday night.

Officials say the ring was stolen from the victim’s vehicle in Millcreek. The ring was reportedly among other personal belongings. The incident happened near fat cats in Millcreek.

Officials did not say whether anything else was stolen from the vehicle.

The ring has “tremendous sentimental value”, as the owners say they spent 10 months designing it using references to things in their lives. They added that this ring is irreplaceable.

Anyone who has any information about the incident or has seen the ring is asked to contact or return it to the police referencing case # 20-136833.

