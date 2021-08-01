Iron County, Tooele County hit hard by flooding

ABC4 News – Two different counties in Utah are getting hit hard with flooding Sunday night.

According to George Colson, Enoch City Manager, they are urging everyone in the area to stay off the roads. This coming after flash flooding hit the area heard, causing road closures and vehicles to get trapped in large masses of water.

The city of Enoch working hard to prevent any further damage or others from getting stuck in the floods.

Iron County Utah Area Citizen Alert:

Need help filling sandbags at 4864 N 600 E in Enoch and at the cedar city public works building at 716 n bulldog rd, the public works building, bring shovels and gloves, ASAP, BE ADV THAT I15 NORTH OF CEDAR CITY AND THOSE FRONTAGE ROADS ARE FLOODED, IF YOU NOTICE ANY FLOODING IT IS NOT SAFE FOR YOU TO TRAVEL, PLEASE DON’T

Tooele County is also flooding after heavy rains in the area as can be seen in this video sent to ABC4 by Michael Hunter who lives near this flooding located at 400 North Main Street.

ABC4 is working to obtain more information on flooding around the state. Stay tuned to ABC4 News at 10 and here online at ABC4.com