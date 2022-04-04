IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A rollover crash has left one man dead in Iron County on Monday morning.

The Cedar City Police Department says the victim is a 66-year-old man from Cedar City. His identity is not being released at this time.

Police say the crash happened near 1900 North & 2300 West around 6:22 a.m.

Officers believe the crash happened while the victim was driving at high speeds and lost control of his vehicle during a sharp turn. The maneuver caused his car to overcorrect and roll over.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the victim trying to exit his car and then losing consciousness. Lifesaving measures were applied, but the man was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

“The Cedar City Police Department would like to extend its sympathies to the victim’s family for their loss,” officials say.

Authorities are still currently investigating the situation. The man’s identity will be released after his family has been notified.