IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A commercial truck driver was killed during a rollover crash in Iron County on Wednesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the victim is a 24-year-old man who was ejected from his truck as he driving along SR-20 near milepost 8.

UHP says the crash happened when the box truck drifted to the right-hand side of the highway before correcting to the left-hand side. The maneuver caused the truck to roll over and crash before landing on its side.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing safety restraints at the time of the crash.

Investigators are considering impairment and distraction as possible contributors.

Lanes along SR-20 were closed for several hours as crews cleaned up the debris. All lanes have now reopened.