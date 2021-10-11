Iron County residents prepare for winter storm watch

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s a cloudy, windy day for residents in Iron County awaiting a possible snowfall overnight.

“Here we are bundled up with coats and blankets freezing our tushies off,” says Chelsie Pace.

Chelsie Pace and her family have a farm in New Harmony.

“We have a big apple orchard full of 300 apple trees, we had a freeze this year, we have a couple we have to pick before they completely fall off,” she says.

She says they have yet to prepare their home for the cold temperatures and wind coming to the area.

“Need to start bundling up, turn on our heater, get our winter clothes out,” she says.

Steve Thyfault of Cedar City says he’s ready for the cold and just took his RV to get winterized.

“We have 60 degree weather, but you know for it to drop to the 20s, that’s pretty cold,” he says.

He and his partner, Silvia Kruger are using their Monday to prepare their home for the quick change in temperature.

“We’ve got to turn off our water today, because tonight it’s going to freeze, I mean even if we turn it back on, we have to turn it off now, the irrigation system, you have to take the hoses off, because if not you have the risk of it freezing and then breaking,” they say.

After a long monsoon season, these Iron County residents say they are relieved for cooler temperatures.