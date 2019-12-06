Inversion won’t budge.Will it impact your flight?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The fog and haze created a mess at Salt Lake International Airport on Wednesday, and with the inversion set to stick around for the next few days, we ask if there could more flight delays and diversions.

“It’s always a good idea to check with the airline, just to make sure your flight hasn’t been delayed,” Nancy Volmer, Spokesperson for the Salt Lake International Airport told ABC4 News.

On Wednesday, low visibility from fog trapped under the inversion led to about 230 delayed flights and 27 flights diverted to nearby cities.

“When you have that low of visibility, aircraft were just not able to take off or land,” said Volmer. “It was during a very busy time here at the airport, so it did create a domino effect.”

“About mid-morning, around 10 a.m. the fog settled in and it provided low visibility on the airfield. We have a sensor system. If visibility is below 500, most aircraft cannot fly.”

As of Thursday, all flights were back to normal at SL International Airport.

ABC4 Meteorologist Adam Carroll said the murky air will hover over the Salt Lake Valley until the next storm breaks things up.

“We just had a storm. We didn’t see any wind out of it so there wasn’t enough mixing to get rid of this. And this is a pretty deep inversion we have right now. A lot of it has to do with the deep snow. Our next storm at the end of the week and on Monday will have wind with it and that will be much stronger than the one we just saw so that will completely blow us out.”

You can receive up to the minute weather updates by downloading the ABC4 Weather App. Click here, to download.