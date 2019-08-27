UN conference pumping money into local economy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)– The 68th annual United Nations Civil Society Conference is underway. Salt Lake City is the first North American city to host the conference other than New York City.

Salt Lake City Police and other local law enforcement are blocking off portions of W 200 S in Downtown Salt Lake. Officers say the Salt Palace is under the United Nations jurisdiction.



Thousands will attend the event, local organizations say pumping millions of dollars into the local economy.

“More people is a better energy of course,” Toasters owner Enes Huskic said. Huskic’s coffee shop is across from the Salt Palace.



“Yes, we will see an increase in sales every time they have something at the Salt Palace,” Huskic said.

The theme of this year’s conference is “building inclusive, and sustainable cities and communities”.



“Using less water and going to renewable energy its a debate some people might think these issues are not causing problems today, but they add up over time,” attendee Barbi Appelquit from Los Angeles said.



Officials say about 6,000 people from more than 130 different countries will attend various talks on sustainable energy.



Visit Salt Lake says fueling the economy.



“We estimate that these attendees at this UN event will spend a little more than $5 million over the three days that they are here,” President Scott Beck said.

And not just for restaurants.



“Expands well beyond the few blocks of the convention center we have folks who are down by the airport and a little bit further south in South Salt Lake,” Beck said.

Huckic says his business has been missing out on added revenue since the Outdoor Retailers show left Utah back in 2017, over public land issues.



The twice a year pumped about $45 million into the local economy.



Huskic says the U.N. Conference will help recoup some of that revenue.

The U.N. Civil Society Conference wraps up Wednesday.

For more on the conference click here.

Latest stories: