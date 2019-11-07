The Latest: Migrant clash in Bosnia leaves 4 injured

Migrants wait to disembark from the Asso Trenta ship, as it reaches the port of Pozzallo, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. An Italian offshore supply vessel has brought 151 migrants to Sicily after rescuing them in waters off Libya a day earlier. (Francesco Ruta/ANSA via AP)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on Europe’s migrant crisis (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Police in Bosnia say a fight among migrants at a tent camp in the northwest of the country has left four people slightly injured.

Police say the clash on Thursday erupted between migrants from Pakistan and Afghanistan. Local media report that four migrants from Pakistan have been detained.

Hundreds of migrants are staying in the Vucjak camp near Bihac as they look for ways to move toward Western Europe.

International organizations in Bosnia have urged authorities to close the camp, located on a former landfill and near a mine field left over from the 1992-95 war.

Bosnia has been struggling with an influx of thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa or Asia.

___

12:10 p.m.

Authorities in Spain’s Canary Islands say they have found the bodies of three more migrants, bringing to eight the number drowned while trying to reach land in rough seas.

Spanish private news agency Europa Press said three bodies were found Thursday near Lanzarote, one of the seven Canary islands off northwest Africa. An air and sea rescue operation is continuing for at least three more migrants.

Authorities said that the migrant boat overturned close to Lanzarote early Wednesday. Four of its occupants were treated by emergency crews and five bodies were found in the initial search.

Most migrants trying to reach Spain nowadays cross the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa. The Atlantic route to the Canary Islands was once also popular.

___

10:35 a.m.

French police have carried out a large operation to dismantle makeshift migrant camps in northeast Paris.

Police Prefect Didier Lallement told reporters Thursday that “1,606 people were evacuated and the site is now freed of all its occupants.”

Officials say almost 600 police officers were involved in clearing up the makeshift tents set up in exhaust-fumed clad areas underneath suburban highways.

Lallement said that a police presence in the areas would be maintained to stop the migrants from returning.

This highly-publicized operation, the biggest in over a year, comes amid a French government pledge to “take back control” of immigration.

President Emmanuel Macron has been accused of cynically trying to fend off the appeal of the far right before next year’s municipal elections.