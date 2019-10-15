The Latest: Migrant in Austria kills 1, injures 1

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Latest on Europe migrant issues (all times local):

Austrian police say a 33-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker who killed a farmer and severely injured a social worker at his shelter was known to the authorities for previous violent acts.

Police officer Andreas Pilsl said Tuesday the suspect, whose identity hasn’t been released, was reported to police before participating in a brawl at a community college and damaging a car after he failed his driving license test.

The man killed a 63-year-old farmer Monday afternoon, when he tried to steal his car after he had stabbed a 32-year-old social worker at his shelter in Wullowitz near the Czech border.

Austrian news agency APA reported the social worker is still in life-threatening condition.

Police said the man arrived in Austria in 2015 and an appeal against the rejection of his asylum request is still pending.

Lebanon’s defense minister said his country and Cyprus have agreed to work together on curbing boat loads of migrants from reaching the east Mediterranean island nation.

Elias Bou Saab said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart on Tuesday that Lebanon would pass on information to Cypriot authorities to better coordinate in heading off such arrivals.

Saab said Lebanon understands Cypriot concerns over such arrivals and that the Lebanese navy had stopped migrants trying to reach Cyprus “many times.”

Saab added that the both countries are looking to better coordinate their naval forces.

Cyprus officials have said that the EU-member country leads the 28 member-bloc in the number of asylum applications relative to its population.