The Latest: UN’s Guterres recalls IAEA head for ‘equanimity’

FILE – In this Nov. 22, 2018, file photo, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano of Japan addresses the media during a news conference after a meeting of the IAEA board of governors at the International Center in Vienna, Austria. The IAEA said Tuesday, July 22, 2019, it is announcing with regret the death of Amano. The Secretariat did not say how Amano, who was 72, died. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

VIENNA (AP) — The Latest on reaction to the death of Yukiya Amano, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

The secretary-general of the United Nations and the president of the U.N. General Assembly have joined other international leaders in praising the late director of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered condolences after the International Atomic Energy Agency on Monday announced the death of Yukiya Amano, its director general for the last decade.

Guterres said Amano “worked tirelessly to ensure that nuclear energy is used only for peaceful purposes.”

He added: “Mr. Amano confronted serious global challenges, including those related to the proliferation of nuclear weapons, with equanimity and determination. Our world is so much better for it.”

General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa hailed Amano as a “gender champion” who increased the share of female staff members at IAEA from 23% to 30%.

___

5:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser says the death of U.N. atomic agency chief Yukiya Amano is a great loss for Japan, the United States and many people from around the world.

John Bolton tweeted condolences Monday on behalf of the United States and Trump on Monday after the International Atomic Energy Agency announced the death of director general Amano.

Bolton says he was proud to call Amano his friend and colleague and that he will be “sorely missed.”

Bolton says Amano’s commitment to nuclear nonproliferation and peaceful nuclear energy was unparalleled as he led the IAEA for nearly a decade.

___

2:25 p.m.

Germany’s foreign minister says Yukiya Amano, the late chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, “made the IAEA stronger.”

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday cited the role of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog in monitoring Iran’s compliance with a landmark deal with world powers as an example of Amano’s “biggest-possible dedication, professionalism and independence.”

Germany is one of the countries that participated in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and is now scrambling to salvage it following the withdrawal of the United States.

The IAEA announced Amano’s death at age 72 but did not say when he died or what the cause was.

___

12:50 p.m.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry is praising Yukiya Amano, the late chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In a statement, it says Amano not only tackled international non-proliferation issues such as North Korea’s nuclear weapons issue and Iran’s nuclear program but also contributed to development with “atoms for peace and development” as a goal.

It said, following the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant accident, Amano led “international efforts to improve nuclear safety based on the lessons learned from the accident while providing support for Japan.” The agency offered its “deepest condolences” to his family.

The Tokyo Electric Power Co., which ran the nuclear plant in Fukushima, northeastern Japan, where three reactors sank into meltdowns after a tsunami in 2011, also praised the diplomat, saying it “received so much support and guidance on the decommissioning efforts” at the power plant from him.

___

12 p.m.

Jackie Wolcott, the U.S. ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, has expressed her “deepest condolences … upon the sad news” of International Atomic Energy Agency chief Yukiya Amano’s death.

Wolcott on Monday said Amano “was greatly respected as an effective leader, diplomat, and true gentleman by the entire staff of the U.S. Mission and by fellow diplomats and civil servants across the United States government.”

She said in a statement that “much of Mr. Amano’s life was dedicated to international peace, security, and development, not just his decade-long tenure as Director General of the IAEA but also throughout his diplomatic career, which included service in the United States.”

___

11:50 a.m.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister has expressed his condolences over the death of Yukiya Amano, the head of the IAEA which monitored and verified Iran’s compliance with the nuclear related restrictions set by the 2015 nuclear deal.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi has tweeted that he had worked very closely with Amano and has commended his skills and professionalism on the job as head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

He said their work together confirmed Iran’s full compliance with Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear accord Iran struck with world powers in 2015 that’s unraveling under pressure from the Trump administration. The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the accord a year ago and Iran has recently inched past limits of its uranium enrichment set out in the accord.

___

11 a.m.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief has expressed sadness over the death of Yukiya Amano, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s director general.

Federica Mogherini tweeted Monday that she was saddened by Amano’s death and called him “a man of extraordinary dedication & professionalism, always at the service of the global community in the most impartial way.”

Amano, a former Japanese diplomat, had extensive experience in disarmament and non-proliferation diplomacy, as well as nuclear energy issues, and had been chief of the key agency that regulates nuclear issues worldwide since 2009.

The news of his death comes at a time of increasing concern and escalating tensions about Iran’s nuclear program after the United States left a landmark 2015 deal with world powers that restricted Iran’s nuclear uranium enrichment program.

Mogherini said it had been a “great pleasure and privilege working with him.”

___

9:20 a.m.

The Secretariat did not give a cause of death for Amano, or say when he died. The IAEA said its flag will be lowered to half-mast.