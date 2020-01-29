Remains of US soldier killed in Syria returned to Dover Air Force Base

1  of  2
(CNN) – The remains of a U.S. soldier killed in Syria has returned to Dover Air Force Base.

Army Specialist Antonio Moore died last week during a rollover accident while conducting route clearing operations.

Moore was 22 years old and was on his first deployment.

He is survived by his mother, stepfather, three brothers and one sister.

The incident is under investigation.

