Latter-Day Saint Apostle re-dedicates Frankfurt Temple

FRANKFURT, GERMANY (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day saints announced in a press release Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the 12 apostles was invited by Church President Russell M. Nelson to re-dedicate the Frankfurt Germany Temple.

The re-dedication took place Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Elder Uchtdorf is a native of Germany. The temple will mainly serve members of the Church living in West Germany, Austria, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia.

The Temple has been closed since 2015 so it could be renovated and enlarged. It is originally the 5th temple built in Europe and the second built in the current boundaries of Germany.

Historic features of the Temple were preserved. New Trees and shrubs added to the landscape.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints currently has 217 temples worldwide operating or announced for construction and renovation.

