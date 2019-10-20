Latter-Day Saint Apostle re-dedicates Frankfurt Temple

International
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFURT, GERMANY (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day saints announced in a press release Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the 12 apostles was invited by Church President Russell M. Nelson to re-dedicate the Frankfurt Germany Temple.

The re-dedication took place Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Elder Uchtdorf is a native of Germany. The temple will mainly serve members of the Church living in West Germany, Austria, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia.

The Temple has been closed since 2015 so it could be renovated and enlarged. It is originally the 5th temple built in Europe and the second built in the current boundaries of Germany.

Historic features of the Temple were preserved. New Trees and shrubs added to the landscape.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints currently has 217 temples worldwide operating or announced for construction and renovation.

What others are reading right now:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

2 men rescued after boat catches fire off Newport Beach coast

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 men rescued after boat catches fire off Newport Beach coast"

Watch: Parkrose coach Keanon Lowe disarms student

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watch: Parkrose coach Keanon Lowe disarms student"

Full video: Parkrose HS coach disarms gunman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full video: Parkrose HS coach disarms gunman"

New plan cuts income tax, raises food tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "New plan cuts income tax, raises food tax"

Local ranchers bring their flock home annually on once-popular sheep herding trail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local ranchers bring their flock home annually on once-popular sheep herding trail"

Search for missing hunter intensifies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for missing hunter intensifies"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories