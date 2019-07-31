English Heritage tests video review tech for jousting

In this photo issued by English Heritage Wednesday July 31, 2019, Medieval jousting is being brought up-to-date with tests to use VAR Hawk-Eye video review technology to make sure scoring is accurate, with English Heritage testing the new tech, in Framlington, England, ahead of the upcoming 2019 season of jousting competitions. English Heritage says accuracy is vital in jousting, a sport in which participants on horseback charge at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour (48 kph) to strike their opponent, and now VAR may make scoring accurate. (Jim Holden/English Heritage via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Medieval is meeting modern as English Heritage tests video review technology for jousting.

English Heritage, a charity that manages monuments and castles, says accuracy is vital in jousting, a sport in which participants on horseback charging at speeds up to 30 miles per hour (48 kph) win points by using 12-foot (3.7-meter) lances to strike parts of the shield or helmet of their opponent.

Organizers hope that technology will lead to more precision in scoring. English Heritage’s Emily Sewell says determining a score “currently requires our Knight Marshall to accurately observe the location of each hit every time, which is quite a challenge.”

Wednesday’s trial was taking place at Pendennis Castle in Cornwall.

English Heritage is campaigning to have jousting be recognized as an Olympic sport.