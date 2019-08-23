Domingo to return to the stage amid harassment allegations

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2004, file photo, Placido Domingo sings during his performance at the National Theater in Santiago, Dominican Republic. Domingo is scheduled to appear onstage at the Salzburg Festival Aug. 25, 2019, to perform for the first time since multiple women have accused the opera legend of sexual harassment in allegations brought to light by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Miguel Gomez, File)

MILAN (AP) — Placido Domingo is returning to the stage at the Salzburg Festival this weekend to perform for the first time since multiple women accused the opera legend of sexual harassment in allegations brought to light by The Associated Press.

Two opera houses in the United States have canceled performances, but no European opera house has taken Domingo off the bill. Instead, some colleagues and venues there have come to his defense, objecting to what they see as a rush to judgment.

The 78-year-old Domingo has received the full support from Salzburg Festival management and his co-stars ahead of Sunday’s performance of Verdi’s “Luisa Miller,” in which the famous tenor will sing the baritone title role.

Most of Domingo’s 21 performances planned in Europe through November 2020 have been confirmed.