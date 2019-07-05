Denmark charges 3 men for buying drones for IS

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish prosecutors have charged three men under Denmark’s anti-terror laws on suspicion of buying drones and components with the purpose of delivering them to the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq where they were to be used “in combat actions.”

Prosecutor Kristian Kirk says the three men, aged 30, “deliberately and systematically obtained lots of small parts and components, which together could have become powerful weapons for terrorists.”

Kirk says “it may sound like shopping lists for a hobby project (but) it is dead serious.”

He said Friday that the men — two of them Danish citizens — bought “hobby planes, drones and thermal cameras as well as components, tools and accessories” in Denmark between 2013 and 2017.

A trial is scheduled in September in Copenhagen.